Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The prosecution in the People vs. Barry Morphew responded with a nine-page document of its own to the defense’s request to throw out the murder case.

Morphew’s defense attorneys filed a motion on Feb. 9 asking for sanctions against the prosecution. It summed up its list of alleged violations with a call to dismiss the trial, stating it would be “the only just remedy.”

Purported missteps by the prosecution centered around “late-provided discovery,” details of which can be viewed in full in the document at the bottom of this page.

In its rebuttal, the prosecution called some of the allegations “utter nonsense,” particularly the defense’s focus on comments made by one of the lead investigators in the case:

Morphew defense motion (KKTV)

The prosecution fired back:

Morphew prosecution response (KKTV)

Both motions can be read in full below. The defense’s motion is first, followed by the prosecution’s.

Morphew is expected to stand trial in May for the disappearance and presumed murder of wife Suzanne. All past 11 News coverage on the case can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.