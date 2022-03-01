Advertisement

Suspected DUI crash closes part of Platte in Colorado Springs Monday night

Crash on Platte in Colorado Springs 2/28/22.
Crash on Platte in Colorado Springs 2/28/22.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed Monday night for a suspected DUI crash.

The crash was reported at about 8:20 p.m. in the area of Platte and Wooten. The intersection is between N. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. As of 9:50 p.m., eastbound Platte was closed close to the site of the crash. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there were no serious injuries reported.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a traffic crash impacting a busy roadway. Click here for a live traffic map.

