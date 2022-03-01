Advertisement

Convicted felon found driving a stolen Land Rover with a gun and drugs, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Rivera
Samuel Rivera(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A specialized team made up of multiple law enforcement agencies was able to locate a stolen vehicle on Monday that was reportedly being driven by a convicted felon who had a gun and drugs on him.

The BATTLE Team (Beating Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) is made up of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives, Pueblo Police and Colorado State Patrol. The team was able to track down a stolen 2015 Land Rover Monday afternoon as part of a special operation. The driver, Samuel Rivera, is already a convicted felon. According to the sheriff’s office, Rivera was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, in possession of a handgun, 8.5 grams of fentanyls, 1.5 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of meth.

Rivera is now facing charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, protection order violation and a warrant for domestic violence.

A passenger in the vehicle, who has not been publicly identified, could also face charges.

