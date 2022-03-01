Colorado sues to try to force cleanup of chemicals in foam

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is suing 15 companies in an effort to try to force them to pay for cleaning up contamination caused by firefighting foam that contains long-lasting chemicals associated with serious health conditions.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court by Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser claims they knew or should have known the foam contains PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are used in a products ranging from cookware to carpets and have been increasingly showing up in drinking water systems and wells as well as food.

They have been associated with health problems including cancer and reduced birth weight.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Read the lawsuit below: