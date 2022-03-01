Advertisement

Colorado sues to try to force cleanup of chemicals in foam

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is suing 15 companies in an effort to try to force them to pay for cleaning up contamination caused by firefighting foam that contains long-lasting chemicals associated with serious health conditions.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court by Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser claims they knew or should have known the foam contains PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are used in a products ranging from cookware to carpets and have been increasingly showing up in drinking water systems and wells as well as food.

They have been associated with health problems including cancer and reduced birth weight. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Read the lawsuit below:

Most Read

Police responding to multiple crashes in the area of Rockrimmon and Mikado on Feb. 28, 2022.
9 cars collide in Colorado Springs neighborhood; icy roads likely cause
South Metro Fire says emergency shorting was used to stabilize damaged parts of the structure,...
3 teens hurt when floor collapses at Aurora house party
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled
Springs man facing murder charges after victim dies following convenience store fight

Latest News

Much warmer weather this week!
Warmer days ahead...
csup
CSU-Pueblo Transfer helps turnaround Program
Crash on Platte in Colorado Springs 2/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closes part of Platte in Colorado Springs Monday night
Colorado Springs, CO.
Sus titulares de noticias para el Sur de Colorado para el 28 de Febrero del 2022