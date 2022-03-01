Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum clock tower displays blue and yellow lights in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple gesture is sharing a powerful message alongside others around the world.

Monday night, Colorado Springs lit the Pioneers Museum clock tower in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The colors represent the Ukrainian flag. The gesture joins actions taken at the state level, with the state capitol doing the same recently.

“Here in Colorado Springs we recognize and celebrate the freedom and independence we all enjoy, and we regularly celebrate the men and women of our military who protect that freedom. We know that right now, there are Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike sacrificing their own safety to protect their country and their way of life, and we honor their bravery and commitment with this display,” said Mayor John Suthers according to a news release. “I know I am joined by many of our residents in praying for the people of Ukraine and hoping for a ceasefire and the end of the Russian invasion to come very soon.”

Colorado’s governor announced several actions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Colorado will not stand for this attack on freedom and democracy,” Gov. Jared Polis said Feb. 24, the day the invasion began. “Our country must make Putin pay and continue to use our economic power to push back on Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine.”

