Air Academy High lifts mask requirements as USAFA makes some changes to their guidelines

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Tuesday, two D-20 schools located on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy are lifting their mask requirements.

The decision comes after some changes to the mask policy at USAFA for staff and cadets, however there are no changes for the general public and visitors at the Academy. A spokesperson for the Academy said more details could be released to the general public about their guidelines changing on Tuesday. Click here to read the policies put in place for visitors to the Air Force Academy. Masks are required for all visitors on Academy property, regardless of vaccination status.

The following message was sent out by D-20 regarding Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary School:

“Today Academy District 20 received notice that starting tomorrow, March 1, 2022, facial coverings/masks are no longer required at Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary School. Students, staff, and visitors who prefer to continue wearing facial coverings/masks should feel comfortable doing so, however, this is no longer a requirement.”

Starting March 1, 2022, facial coverings/masks are no longer required at Air Academy High School. Students, staff, and...

Posted by Air Academy High on Monday, February 28, 2022

