11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a northeast Springs neighborhood caught this person on camera gaining access to a row of mailboxes.

(KKTV)

Now, residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood are pleading for help identifying the person in the video.

Neighbors tell 11 Call for Action investigator Julie Martin that their mail has been going missing since late December. When one resident moved his surveillance camera to watch over the mailboxes, he caught suspicious activity on video.

“This is at 5:47 in the morning.”

Watch below as this person in caught on camera opening the back of every single mailbox.

11 Call For Action investigation

Michael tells Martin it took barely seven days for his camera to capture unusual activity at the mailbox after he moved his camera across the backyard.

“I don’t think it was more than a week, maybe one week after I moved the camera, I got this video.”

Some neighbors are skeptical and believe this person has easy access to the mailboxes.

“It’s really a huge violation,” another Indigo Ranch resident told 11 News. “It’s incredible what people are capable of doing.”

Take a closer look at the video below. The individual is seen opening each door one by one and appears to be stashing mail in a bag.

“If it has been going on since December, I can’t even fathom how many people are having their mail taken on a daily basis,” the neighbor said.

Martin reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Office, which said it’s received several reports of mail thefts in northeast Colorado Springs. The office also confirmed the person caught on camera is not one of its employees.

“There are packages that I really needed in this moment in order to help my family,” the neighbor told 11 News.

“It’s like someone coming in and breaking into your home,” Michael said. “It’s about the same thing.”

Martin asked the Colorado Springs Police Department if it was investigating mail thefts in this specific area, but it didn’t have a report available. However, the police department did tell 11 News that in the month of February, it received 35 calls for reports of mail theft in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.