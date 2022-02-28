Advertisement

Springs man charged in 7 robberies

Ryan Nelson
Ryan Nelson(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 50-year-old is accused in a string of arcade and restaurant robberies in Colorado Springs.

Police announced Monday that they had arrested Ryan Nelson for seven armed robberies between Jan. 15-Feb. 2. The dates and locations of the robberies are as followed:

  • 01/15/2022 Hot Tamale Arcade, 2402 E. Boulder St.
  • 01/16/2022 Treasure Island Arcade, 425 N. Murray Blvd.
  • 01/17/2022 Wishing Well Arcade, 5917 N. Academy Blvd.
  • 02/01/2022 Wishing Well Arcade, 5917 N. Academy Blvd
  • 02/01/2022 Subway restaurant, 2876 N. Powers Blvd.
  • 02/02/2022 Subway restaurant, 5613 N. Academy Blvd.
  • 02/02/2022 Fazoli’s restaurant, 3607 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Detectives say Nelson’s luck ran out after the Fazoli’s robbery, as he was arrested the very next day. The police department has not released details on how they connected the suspect to the robberies.

Nelson faces six counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

