New Colorado driver license design unveiled

DENVER (KKTV) - A new driver’s license design is available in Colorado starting Monday.

“For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “This card continues to build on the convenience of digital IDs and mobile driver licenses, and like the Rocky Mountains, this card is built to last with the latest security technology. I am excited to renew my own license today and be among the first to get this beautiful new Colorado driver’s license.”

The new design comes after 55,000 votes and more than 400 entries. If you’re interested in obtaining the new ID design, visit DMV.Colorado.Gov/newcard.

Design

- The front image on the card is a depiction of Mount Sneffels, a mountain in the San Juan Mountain Range that is 14,158 feet tall and located west of Ouray and north of Telluride.

- The back image on the card is a depiction of Sprague Lake, a scenic lake in the Rocky Mountain National Park located south of Glacier Creek.

- New cards are secure and durable. The new card contains the latest technology that is extremely difficult for criminals to counterfeit and the card material is among the most durable on the market.

- The cardholder’s photograph is black and white, and laser engraved to prevent duplication and enhance facial features. Color photo will remain on file.

- Star at top right indicates REAL ID compliance.

- The new card will continue to support Coloradans who choose to be organ, eye and tissue donors. The heart indicator on their license will be gray-scaled with a “Y” in the middle and is located near the bottom right corner.

- The new card will continue to support qualified military veterans who choose to have the military identifier or “Veteran” placed on their card.

- Layout of the design corresponds to the age of the card holder: Horizontal – Adult; Vertical – Minor younger than 21

- The most recent driver license redesign was in 2015; before that the credential had been mostly unchanged since 2003.

