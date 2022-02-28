Advertisement

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.(southtownboy via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead.

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

While vodka comes to mind to many Americans as a major good from Russia, the top imports in 2019 were:

  • mineral fuels
  • precious metals and stones
  • iron and steel
  • fertilizers
  • inorganic chemicals

Snack foods were the leading category of agricultural imports from Russia in 2019, followed by tree nuts, oils and dairy products.

On the flip side, Russians are reliant on a multitude of imported goods from around the globe. Prices for those items are likely to skyrocket, potentially causing supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

Russia has moved to produce many goods domestically, including most of its food, to shield the economy from sanctions, said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham.

According to the USTR, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Russia totaled $193 million in 2019.

Prepared food was the leading domestic export category, followed by planting seeds, tobacco and live animals.

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs 3/1/22.
1 in custody following hours-long standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Residents in the Indigo Ranch neighborhood need help identifying this person in the video.
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Person caught on camera sifting through mailboxes in Colorado Springs
Incident involving a train and a pedestrian 2/28/22.
Unidentified woman struck by train in Colorado Springs Monday night
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecution responds to defense’s request to throw out Barry Morphew case (Documents inside article)
New design for Colorado driver's license ID.
New Colorado driver license design unveiled

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv; UN votes to demand Russian withdrawal
Photo courtesy: CSPD
WATCH: Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to announce fundraiser for injured officer at 11 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden administration: COVID-19 should no longer ‘dictate how we live’