Grass fire out at I-25 and Bijou

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (11 a.m.): Our reporter says the fire is now out and the scene is cleared.

We are still working to learn a cause.

_______________________________________

PREVIOUS (10:50 a.m.): Firefighters are responding to a reported grass fire off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported on the northbound side of the interstate next to the Bijou ramp (142).

Grass fire NB I-25 next to NB entrance from Bijou. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) February 28, 2022

A size is unknown. We have a crew on the way.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.