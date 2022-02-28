Grass fire out at I-25 and Bijou
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
UPDATE (11 a.m.): Our reporter says the fire is now out and the scene is cleared.
We are still working to learn a cause.
_______________________________________
PREVIOUS (10:50 a.m.): Firefighters are responding to a reported grass fire off I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs.
The fire was reported on the northbound side of the interstate next to the Bijou ramp (142).
A size is unknown. We have a crew on the way.
