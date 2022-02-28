Fountain robbery suspect caught on camera

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in an aggravated robbery Monday morning was caught on camera, and police are hoping someone recognizes him.

The Fountain Police Department says the suspect was trying to break into a vehicle in the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop when he was interrupted by the owner. The two fought, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the man is somewhere his mid-20s to mid-30s and is described as white, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 and weighing about 200-220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants with a mask and gloves. He drove away from the scene in a mid-2000s Chevy Silverado with black wheels and a toolbox in the bed of the pickup.

The truck was also caught on camera and can be seen in the above image directly behind the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the crime is encouraged to call the El Paso County dispatch center at 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

