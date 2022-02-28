Advertisement

Alleged ax-swinging woman arrested in downtown Colorado Springs

Jennifer Gutierrez
Jennifer Gutierrez(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged ax-wielding woman was arrested in Colorado Springs Sunday after threatening bystanders with her weapon.

Police said they responded downtown around noon on reports of a woman swinging an ax at people near Acacia Park. She was located at Platte and Tejon.

“Officers contacted the female at the ... intersection. She refused to drop the ax after repeated commands, and a Taser was deployed,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The woman was finally detained after being tased but allegedly kept battling police and first responders.

“During the arrest and administration of medical services, the female kicked a member of [the Colorado Springs Fire Department] and spit in an officer’s face,” the blotter read.

No officers or first responders were hurt, and no injuries were reported during the ax-swinging episode, police said.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez.

