3 teens hurt when floor collapses at Aurora house party

ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KKTV) - Fun quickly dissolved into terror Saturday night after a floor collapsed during a suburban Denver house party.

Firefighters with South Metro and Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies found a chaotic scene with dozens of scared kids when they pulled up to the home on Princeton Place around 9:30 p.m. The home is located near Quincy Avenue and Malta Street immediately southeast of Aurora.

“We saw a lot of people out in the street. Some of them were pretty panicked, so the crew changed into rescue mode,” Eric Hurst with South Metro told 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

The fire department says as many as 150 teens may have been crammed into the house when part of the first floor fell into the basement. Most were able to escape afterward through basement windows or a staircase that was still intact. No one was trapped, but first responders say three kids were hurt, including one who suffered serious injuries.

A portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement due to a large party with 100-150 juveniles inside. 3 juveniles have been transported to local hospitals, 2 with minor and 1 with serious injuries. A natural gas leak occurred after the collapse and has been shut off. pic.twitter.com/wfuQKKIZEY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 27, 2022

CBS Denver spoke to a group of seniors from nearby Eaglecrest High School who said they were on their way to the party when images from the scene started popping up on social media.

“We just picked up our friend and the next Snap was the basement collapsing,” one boy said.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown, but Hurst said it should serve as a warning against having too many people inside a building.

“It’s something to be cognizant of. If it’s a situation where there’s overcrowding in any situation it’s best to avoid that,” Hurst said.

