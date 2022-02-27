Saturday hoops round-up: Lewis-Palmer, Vista Ridge, Air Academy advance to Sweet 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bunch of Southern Colorado teams are feeling Sweet!

Lewis-Palmer, Vista Ridge, and Air Academy boys are among the teams who advanced to the Sweet 16 of their respective state basketball tournament brackets.

#1 Lewis-Palmer thrashed Sand Creek 76-43 at home. The Rangers will take on #16 Falcon in the next round.

#12 Vista Ridge took down Silver Creek in the second round of the 5A tournament, 60-48. They will travel to #5 Douglas County next.

#14 Doherty fell to Mullen 61-46 at home.

#16 Air Academy hung up to survive against George Washington 71-67.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.