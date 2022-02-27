Doherty, The Classical Academy girls advance in state tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Doherty Spartans continued their strong season with a win in the opener of the 5A girls state basketball tournament.

Seventh-seeded Doherty rode a big first quarter to a 52-36 win over Chatfield. The Classical Academy defeated Lewis Palmer 44-23 to move on in the second round of the 4A tournament Friday.

