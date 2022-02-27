Advertisement

Doherty, The Classical Academy girls advance in state tournament

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Doherty Spartans continued their strong season with a win in the opener of the 5A girls state basketball tournament.

Seventh-seeded Doherty rode a big first quarter to a 52-36 win over Chatfield. The Classical Academy defeated Lewis Palmer 44-23 to move on in the second round of the 4A tournament Friday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man injured as he was being robbed, suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Fire Department has a fire under control at a home near North Union Boulevard...
4 people displaced from house fire Saturday morning
Adam Gerak arrest photo
Man arrested with machete after reportedly breaking into neighbor’s home in Palmer Lake
Kyiv, Ukraine
Kiev was then, Kyiv is now
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Crews respond to a kitchen fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

Saturday hoops round-up: Lewis-Palmer, Vista Ridge, Air Academy advance to Sweet 16
Saturday hoops round-up: Lewis-Palmer, Vista Ridge, Air Academy advance to Sweet 16
Colorado forward Tristan da Silva, top, celebrates with teammates as time runs out in the...
Colorado upsets No. 2 Arizona 79-63 with strong second half
Harrison boys basketball tops The Classical Academy 62-32 Wednesday
Harrison basketball breezes past The Classical Academy in 4A state opener
Pueblo South hoops chases history
Pueblo South basketball coach Shannan Lane has Colts sprinting towards a perfect season