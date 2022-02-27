Colorado Springs woman arrested after teen overdoses on fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly supplying multiple teens with fentanyl pills--which police say could have ended up killing a 16-year-old boy.

Maria Cecilia Davis-Conchie is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 dollar bond for multiple felonies.

Her arrest is evidence of a growing issue here in the area. So much so, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering its biggest reward yet when it comes to drugs: $1,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest of a person distributing fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a terribly dangerous, lethal substance that we need to get off the street,” Don Addy, a chairman for Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers said ”[It’s] the scourge of our society.”

The numbers are staggering. 11 NEWS spoke to the El Paso County Chief Medical Examiner earlier this week, he said last year, 102 people overdosed from fentanyl here in the county alone. He says this number has more than doubled every year since 2017.

Stats that prompted Crime Stoppers to raise their reward from $100 to $1,000.

“Our hope is that we can make enough noise about this and make the incentive significant enough that people who know who’s distributing this will do the right thing,” Addy said.

This year, fentanyl has not let up.

Arrest papers we obtained say one teen tragically died in January due to an overdose. The papers say Maria Cecilia Davis-Conchie supplied three teen boys, ages 16, 16, and 17 with pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl.

“There’s a lot of it around, according to the police reports that we’ve read. And it’s in the high schools,” Addy said.

The documents state that the teen used drugs like Xanax and marijuana and had only recently started using fentanyl. The papers state that when police arrived, drug paraphernalia was seen on the boy’s bed, including a piece of cut straw that was used to smoke narcotics. In addition, police saw two blue pills they suspected to be laced with fentanyl in the boy’s drawer.

On the night of January 30, the boys told police they put their money together and bought four pills for $40 from Davis-Conchie, who they referred to as “CeCe.” The boys had previously bought ‘percs’ (short for Percocet) and other drugs from her and a man she was frequently with before. His name was redacted in the documents. Even though they refereed to the drugs as ‘percs,’ the boys said they knew the drugs were fentanyl pills and not Percocet.

According to the affidavit, investigators learned of multiple drug dealers Davis-Conchie was allegedly in contact with. Through call logs and texts, police then were able to verify the timeline and location of how the boys were able to allegedly get the drugs from Davis Conchie. It’s these drugs that police believed killed the teen.

It only takes a small amount to kill--which is why Crime Stoppers hopes people will listen.

“If you know somebody, please call us and leave that information with us so we can pass on,” Addy said. “It’s very important. It’s crucial, crucial. Nobody wants to see our young people die or anybody from ingesting something like this.”

Davis-Conchie has not bailed out of jail as of Saturday. In addition to the multiple felonies she faces, she has a lengthy criminal record according to online court records.

The number for Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is 719-634-STOP, or 719-634-7867

Remember, this is completely anonymous and you could get $1,000 dollars if you information leads to an arrest.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, help is available. You can call the Colorado Addiction hotline at 866-210-1303.

