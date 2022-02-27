Colorado Capitol lit up in Ukrainian colors in show of solidarity with the nation

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado State Capitol will be lit up in Ukrainian colors for one week to show solidarity with the embattled nation, currently under siege by Russia.

“Colorado stands with Ukrainians here and abroad. We know that freedom, democracy, and independence are a light unto the world and we are proud to cast the colors of the Ukrainian flag across our own State Capitol as we continue to support and pray for the brave people of Ukraine during this dark time,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement Saturday.

The state capitol will feature the blue and yellow lights of the Ukrainian flag at sunset through the end of the week.

Colorado has made several moves in recent days to show its condemnation of Russia’s actions, including opening its doors to Ukrainian refugees and terminating state contracts with Kremlin-owned businesses.

“Colorado will not stand for this attack on freedom and democracy. Our country must make Putin pay and continue to use our economic power to push back on Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine. Today, my administration outlined how Colorado will welcome Ukrainian refugees, divest from any potential Russian state-owned assets, urge higher education institutions to review and reconsider any grants or projects they have with Russia and divest endowments from Russian owned assets while evaluating and terminating any state contracts with Kremlin-owned entities. We will also be removing Colorado from the coverage of the Russian consular office in Houston,” Polis said.

