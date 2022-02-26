Advertisement

One person missing Saturday after an avalanche in Gunnison County

Search and Rescue teams are out searching for one person who has not been seen since an avalanche occurred Friday.(Colorado Avalanche Information Center)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Search and Rescue teams are out searching for one person who has not been seen since an avalanche that occurred Friday. Crews say two people who were walking, were caught in a “small avalanche near the town of Marble”. This is a little more than four hours northwest of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche happened on a west-facing slope below treeline.

Search and Rescue teams and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night and will continue working through the day Saturday.

The identities of the two people involved have not yet been released.

On Wednesday, an avalanche warning went into effect in the areas of Grand Mesa, Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan and South San Juan zones. Crews are asking people to avoid traveling under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.

