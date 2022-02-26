Advertisement

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen on Monday

2/25/22. Issued just before 5:30 p.m.
2/25/22. Issued just before 5:30 p.m.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

A statewide alert was issued Friday just before 5:30 p.m. for Jordyn Sprinkle. Sprinkle was last seen on Monday at about 11:20 p.m. in Thornton. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reporting she was seen getting into a grey/tan 4-door sedan, possibly a Subaru.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-977-5150. If seen, call 911.

