MISSING: Search and rescue operations to continue Saturday for Bobby Stringer in Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Search and Rescue crews are expected to be in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County on Saturday looking for a missing man.

Ground and aerial crews were out on Friday in Phantom Canyon, northeast of Cañon City, searching for Bobby Stringer. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Stringer on Tuesday asking for the public’s assistance with locating him. The Sheriff’s Office added Saturday’s operation will be “large” and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Stringer you’re asked to call Fremont County Dispatch at 719-276-5555, use extension 8.

