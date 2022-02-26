Lost dog takes a trip home to Denver International Airport, searching for his family

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A lost stuffed dog was a long way from home after being left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in December.

Airport staff have been trying to find the owner for months with no luck, but they did find a possible clue; it was found wearing a TSA sticker from Colorado!

The stuffed pup hopped on a flight headed to Denver International Airport where he is going on new adventures and searching for his family.

If anyone knows the owners of this adorable pup, let DIA know so they can help him get back home!

This stuffed dog was left at our Milwaukee Airport in December of last year. We’ve been trying to find its owner for a... Posted by MKE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday, February 25, 2022

