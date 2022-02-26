Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man injured as he was being robbed, suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Fire Department has a fire under control at a home near North Union Boulevard...
4 people displaced from house fire Saturday morning
Adam Gerak arrest photo
Man arrested with machete after reportedly breaking into neighbor’s home in Palmer Lake
Kyiv, Ukraine
Kiev was then, Kyiv is now
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Crews respond to a kitchen fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Ukraine, Russia diplomats to meet on Belarus border
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
In major shift for Europe, Germany to spend $113B on defense
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California