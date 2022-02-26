Fire put out quickly at WoodSpring Suites hotel Saturday
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a fire under control at the WoodSpring Suites hotel near West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. Crews responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
CSFD says multiple units were evacuated, but no one was injured. One family was displaced but is reportedly moving to another unit.
Crews on scene say there was smoke in the hallway of the hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.