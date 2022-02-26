Advertisement

Fire put out quickly at WoodSpring Suites hotel Saturday

By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a fire under control at the WoodSpring Suites hotel near West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. Crews responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

CSFD says multiple units were evacuated, but no one was injured. One family was displaced but is reportedly moving to another unit.

Crews on scene say there was smoke in the hallway of the hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

