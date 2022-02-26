Fire put out quickly at WoodSpring Suites hotel Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a fire under control at the WoodSpring Suites hotel near West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. Crews responded to the fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Fire tells us multiple units had to be evacuated here at the Woodspring Suites. This is on N Chestnut Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. Everyone was evacuated safety as well and the fire is currently under control at this time. pic.twitter.com/k1Mv9v5jgo — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) February 26, 2022

CSFD says multiple units were evacuated, but no one was injured. One family was displaced but is reportedly moving to another unit.

Crews on scene say there was smoke in the hallway of the hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire multiple units evacuated, no reported injuries. All occupants safely evacuated. Fire is currently under control at this time pic.twitter.com/OfHLDRNyb3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 26, 2022

