Drive-by shooting in Pueblo West

Pueblo West, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a black SUV sedan with a damaged windshield that they say was involved in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on West Baldwyn Drive in Pueblo West. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 10:15 this morning. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office the suspects had dropped off the victim’s family member before an argument issued.

One of the vehicle’s occupants fired shots and hit the victim, a 29-year-old man twice. The victim was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment.

This is the second shooting in Pueblo West in the past week.

