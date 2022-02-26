Advertisement

CU law professor weighs in on SCOTUS nomination

11 New spoke with Suzette Malveaux, a Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Law School about the SCOTUS nominee.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Friday, President Joe Biden gave a historic announcement as he shared his Supreme Court nominee. If voted in, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

She currently sits on DC’s federal appellate court and has been considered a frontrunner for the vacant spot since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

Professor Malveaux says many Americans are excited about this nomination. She says that’s because many people believe Judge Jackson is relatable and brings diversity to the court.

Malveaux says historically the Supreme Court has not been a good representation of the U.S. She says so far out of 115 justices that have served, 108 have been white men. Only five have been women. She believes Jackson will bring a unique perspective to the bench.

“One of the most important things about having a black female justice on the court is that she’s going to bring her life experience and her perspective to the table. So not only does she come with a brilliant mind and experience and credentials, but she also has a life story,” said Professor Malveaux.

What comes next is that the Senate Judiciary Committee will meet for a hearing. It will take 51 votes to confirm a new supreme court justice.

