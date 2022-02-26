Crews respond to a kitchen fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire Friday night.

At about 9:15 p.m. a message on the official CSFD Twitter page stated the fire was at 1716 S. Cascade Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest of the city near the roundabout that includes S. Tejon Street and Cheyenne Boulevard. Witnesses in the area told 11 News some roads were blocked as crews were working on a fire attack.

At about 9:35 p.m. CSFD announced the fire was under control. The fire occurred in a house under construction, so no residents were displaced. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #working at 1 Cheyenne Bl Engine 4 reporting kitchen fire and working on fire attack. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 26, 2022

