Advertisement

Crews respond to a kitchen fire in Colorado Springs Friday night

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire Friday night.

At about 9:15 p.m. a message on the official CSFD Twitter page stated the fire was at 1716 S. Cascade Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest of the city near the roundabout that includes S. Tejon Street and Cheyenne Boulevard. Witnesses in the area told 11 News some roads were blocked as crews were working on a fire attack.

At about 9:35 p.m. CSFD announced the fire was under control. The fire occurred in a house under construction, so no residents were displaced. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man injured as he was being robbed, suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Fire Department has a fire under control at a home near North Union Boulevard...
4 people displaced from house fire Saturday morning
Adam Gerak arrest photo
Man arrested with machete after reportedly breaking into neighbor’s home in Palmer Lake
Kyiv, Ukraine
Kiev was then, Kyiv is now

Latest News

Warming trend continues
Warmer days ahead...
Colorado Springs woman arrested after teen overdoses on fentanyl
Warming trend continues
Warming trend continues
Seriously injured 29 Year old man
Drive-by shooting in Pueblo West
A lost stuffed dog made the trip from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Denver...
Lost dog takes a trip home to Denver International Airport, searching for his family