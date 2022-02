COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department has a fire under control at a home near North Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. Crews responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the damage on the building from the fire, four people were displaced.

No one was injured in this fire.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have the fire under control. No injuries to firefighters or civilians. There will be 4 occupants displaced to due to damage to the dwelling. pic.twitter.com/nkV9WjUJE0 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.