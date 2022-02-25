Advertisement

Man facing murder charges in Saguache County stabbing

Dustin Ferguson.
Dustin Ferguson.(CBI/KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Villa Grove. This is about an hour and a half west of Pueblo.

Deputies received a call of a reported stabbing t a home and when they arrived they found a man inside the residence who had been wounded. The victim died at the scene; he has not yet been publicly identified.

Dustin Ferguson was taken into custody a little while later. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. No other details were shared by the CBI on the case.

