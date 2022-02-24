Advertisement

Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying people possibly connected to a criminal investigation

Police need help identifying this man.
Police need help identifying this man.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping the public can help them identify three people they believe may have been involved in a crime.

When 11 News asked for specific details on what crime they may be tied to, police couldn’t not elaborate because it could impact the investigation. A video was shared with the public on Wednesday that can be viewed at the bottom of this article featuring the three people investigators need help identifying. The crime occurred on Dec. 27, 2021 on the north side of the city.

Anyone with information on the identity of any of the people in the video below is asked to call Detective Medina at 719-320-6006.

