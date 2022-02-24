Ongoing police activity in Fountain neighborhood; avoid the area

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - People are told to avoid the area due to ongoing police activity in a Fountain neighborhood.

The city tweeted just after 7 a.m. that the activity was happening in the 200 block of Goose Down Court, located on the far south end of town.

A police department spokesperson said the incident was not a standoff but did not have any other information available.

11 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.