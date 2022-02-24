Advertisement

Manitou Springs, Discovery Canyon advance in opener of boys basketball postseason

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The playoffs are underway for high school hoops.

#20 Discovery Canyon advanced in a tight, opening round contest vs #45 Erie in the 4A bracket, winning 74-64 Wednesday. The Thunder move on to face #13 Holy Family in the next round.

Manitou Springs won their 3A district tournament opener, 66-31 over rival Woodland Park. The Mustangs will face either St. Mary’s or La Junta in Friday’s semifinal game.

