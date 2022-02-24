Advertisement

Man injured in stabbing in southeast Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed several times Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Copper Creek Apartments around 9:45 p.m. on a reported assault and found the wounded victim at the scene. The complex is located just southeast of Airport Road and Crestline Drive.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. There’s currently no information on what led up the stabbing, though police did describe the incident as “isolated.”

