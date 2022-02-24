Advertisement

Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

COLORADO AVALANCHE AVS
COLORADO AVALANCHE AVS(KKTV)
By DANA GAURUDER
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST
DETROIT (AP) - Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog’s opening goal.

Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

