Tanker spills CO2 liquid following crash north of Pueblo

The crash was reported on northbound I-25 at exit 114.
The crash was reported on northbound I-25 at exit 114.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Hazmat crews have finished cleaning up CO2 liquid from the roadway after a crash involving a small tanker Thursday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News a pickup driver inadvertently caused the Hazmat situation when they fell asleep and rear-ended the tanker on I-25 north of Pueblo. The tanker began leaking and pulled off onto the Young Hollow exit ramp (114).

The crash did not affect traffic outside of blocking the exit. No injuries were reported.

Hazmat crews wrapped up just after 11 a.m.

Troopers say the pickup driver acknowledged dozing off behind the wheel and will be cited for following too close.

