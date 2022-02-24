Advertisement

Guilty verdict for a man who shot a Colorado police officer in the face

Cotter, pictured in the bottom left, shot at police officers in Colorado. Sgt. Pelton, pictured...
Cotter, pictured in the bottom left, shot at police officers in Colorado. Sgt. Pelton, pictured on the right, was shot in the face and survived the near-deadly attack.(Cotter photo from Weld County DA. Sgt. Pelton photo from Fort Lupton Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of more than a dozen charges on Wednesday after he opened fire on officers in a small Colorado city.

The attack was carried out on Dec. 2, 2019 in Fort Lupton by Matthew Cotter. According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, officers received information about a suspect armed with a gun trying to make contact with someone at a residence. According to arrest papers, Cotter was trying to make contact with his ex. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire and Sgt. Chris Pelton was shot in the face. Officers were able to return fire before both Sgt. Pelton and Cotter had to be taken by helicopter to the hospital. Sgt. Pelton has since made great strides with his recovery and was even received a Purple Heart award in February of 2020.

Fore the slew of charges Cotter was found guilty of, he faces 48 to 96 years in prison. Cotter’s sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

