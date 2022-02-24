Advertisement

‘God wants us to forgive:’ Colorado father shares powerful message on the day his son’s killer was sentenced

Isaac Garcia was the victim of gun violence in a Colorado neighborhood.
Isaac Garcia was the victim of gun violence in a Colorado neighborhood.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of people stood outside the El Paso County Courthouse on Wednesday in the bitter cold to remember and honor the memory of 18-year-old Isaac Garcia.

Isaac’s killer, Kamrin Long, had just been sentenced to 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the shooting that was carried out in April of 2021. The father of Isaac had a powerful message to share with the community about the senseless murder of his teenage son.

“Picking up a gun never makes you a man,” Jose Garcia, the father of Isaac, explained. “There could have just been other outcomes.”

Jose is turning to his faith to deal with the unbearable experience of losing a child along with forgiving the person responsible.

“I’m a Christian, and I believe that God wants us to forgive,” Jose stated. “He expects us to forgive. He said forgive others the way you want to be forgiven. It’s a daily struggle and I do forgive Kamrin, but I also pray to God to help me with my own forgiveness for Kamrin.”

Isaac was one of two people shot on a Sunday in a Security-Widefield neighborhood along Spokane Way. The other victim survived.

“Isaac will be missed, he was a great guy, the world lost out on a real man,” Jose said. “There are too many adult-aged boys walking in the streets, and Isaac wasn’t that. Isaac was a man.”

