El Paso County coroner says Fentanyl is ‘everywhere in our community’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are taking a deeper look at a dangerous, deadly epidemic in Colorado and what our state leaders think should be done about it.

We told you earlier this week about the five people who were found dead in Commerce City, all of them likely died after overdosing on fentanyl.

We contacted both sides--democrats and republicans-- after the DA called for harsher punishment for people caught with fentanyl. Starting March 1, possession of four grams or less of any drug, including fentanyl, will result in a misdemeanor and 364 days in jail. This comes after lawmakers passed and Gov. Jared Polis signed HB19-1263 into law back in 2019.

But now, two democratic house members in El Paso County say they’re working on a comprehensive approach to save lives.

“Fentanyl is an extremely deadly poison that is unlike almost any other drug. Our hearts break for the families and loved ones of all the Coloradans who have died from a fentanyl overdose. We’re working with law enforcement and stakeholders across this issue on a comprehensive approach that will be effective at saving lives. We need to go after the dealers to get this drug off our streets and better connect people using fentanyl and other drugs with treatment services to treat their addiction,” Rep. Marc Snyder and Rep. Tony Exum said in a joint statement.

Local republican senators say they’re equally as frustrated as the DA.

“All four Republican Senators that currently represent El Paso County were opposed to HB19-1263, which lowered the penalties for fentanyl possession. We warned our colleagues of the results of this wrong-headed legislation and have unfortunately been proven right. The Governor and Attorney General told us that fixing this issue was a priority to them - yet have done nothing. We are equally as frustrated as the District Attorney and urge the Democrats in control of state government to do something now and avoid further death in our communities.” Senators Gardner, Lundeen, Liston, and Hisey said in a joint statement.

A message from 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen was sent out on Tuesday following the incident in Commerce City calling on lawmakers to take action. He says fentanyl is unlike anything they have dealt with before.

“It’s different from any other drug that we combat on a daily basis in the criminal justice system,” Allen said.

Allen adds the Pikes Peak region is not immune to the fentanyl problem.

“We have seen the same kind of things down here,” Allen said. “With teens and other users getting a hold of drugs that are at laced with fentanyl and die, and they die fairly quickly. It’s very dangerous drug. It’s a poison.”

A synthetic poison that has the power to kill someone with just a minuscule amount. The Chief Medical Examiner for El Paso County and tells us deaths due to fentanyl have more than doubled every year since 2017. This is something that experts say they knew was coming as they watched the problem move across the country.

“It is expected to get worse and it certainly has,” Dr. Leon Kelly, said. “So, while every one of those deaths is preventable, every one is a tragedy, it is a problem that we have seen coming. It is past time to do something about it.”

He adds while some drug users seek it out, many times other drugs can be laced with fentanyl unbeknownst to the user. In 2021, 102 people overdosed on it, including young people.

“It’s everywhere in our community. When you have a drug that is that prevalent, undoubtedly it is going to get into the hands of people who those types of drugs usually don’t and that’s generally kids,” Dr. Kelly said. “So in 2021, we’ve had five kids under the age of 18 die. The youngest being a little younger than one year old. So we should expect to continue to see that.”

Dr. Kelly adds this can happen to anyone: first time users, addicts, or even kids who find something on the ground. That’s why he says now is the time to have these conversations.

“Because when this kind of drug is present, time is running out it really is for anybody who is in that life.”

We reached out to Gov. Polis as well. His office said the following in a statement:

“The Governor looks forward to working with the legislature on a thoughtful package around how we can reduce fentanyl abuse and deaths including increased penalties. Saving lives is not a partisan issue which is why the Governor’s comprehensive public safety plan has the support of District Attorneys, community and law enforcement leaders. Fentanyl is devastating our communities. Governor Polis believes the General Assembly needs to act on a comprehensive approach to address the dangers of fentanyl including increased criminal penalties. While there is no guarantee that increased criminal penalties would have prevented this tragedy, we clearly need real consequences and harsher sentences for those involved with dealing or possessing enough fentanyl to kill people. This drug is unlike any our country has seen before, people are taking it without even realizing they are doing so which is why we urgently need comprehensive solutions that includes harsher penalties and also addresses the unique nature of this crisis and to do more to bring awareness to the problem.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, help is available. You can call the Colorado Addiction Hotline at 866-210-1303.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.