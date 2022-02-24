Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST
(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

