Colorado leaders react to Russian attack on Ukraine

Senator Michael Bennet reaction to Russian attacks on Ukraine(Michael Bennet twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado leaders are reacting to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet:

“Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order. His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well.

“The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”

Rep. Jason Crow:

Rep. Lauren Boebert:

