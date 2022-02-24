Air Force women win again, top San Jose State 68-59

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KKTV) - Air Force women’s basketball’s record season continues with another Mountain West win.

The Falcons topped San Jose State 68-59 at the Provident Union Event Center, thanks to Cierra Winters’ 16 points and a career day from Lauren McDonald. McDonald finished with 18 points, including 4-7 from three.

Air Force advances to 16-11 on the season, rising to 4th place in the Mountain West with their third consecutive victory. The Falcons 10-6 record in conference play is a program best. Air Force has two more regular season games, starting with Fresno State on the road on Feb. 26.

