‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

