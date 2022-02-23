Puff, puff, poof! Police remind public not to warm cars up unattended

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Temperatures are hovering around zero, snow is on the ground, and it’s tempting to warm your car while you get ready to head out.

Police say, “Please don’t!”

The Pueblo Police Department reported its first puffing victim shortly before 7 Wednesday morning.

“We’ve already had our first puffer motor vehicle theft this morning. We understand that it’s extremely cold this morning and that you may want to warm up your car, but please don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended. Thank you, and stay warm!” police tweeted.

“Puffing,” as leaving a car running unattended is commonly known in Colorado, is one of the easiest ways to become a crime statistic. All crooks need are your keys and 30 seconds to make your car their car.

“We know from interviewing suspects that they will actually get in a car with other drivers and they will go around on a [bad weather day] and look for cars that are left running and left warming up,” a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department told 11 News in 2016.

Adding insult to injury, if your vehicle is stolen because you were puffing, you could be cited on top of not having a car, as leaving a vehicle running unattended is technically illegal. The only exception to the puffing law is if you are using a remote starter.

Even though it’s no fun driving in a cold car on a freezing morning -- it’ll be even less fun having to deal with a stolen vehicle. Don’t leave your car running without you in it!

