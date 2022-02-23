Preventing severe frostbite in extreme cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As you step outside, you can feel the very frigid temperatures. This is expected to last over the next couple of days.

Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end up with severe frostbite in as little as ten minutes. Dr. Tullberg tells 11 News you want to also beware of frostnip.

Dr. Tullberg says there is a good way to tell if you are starting to get frostnip or frostbite. He says it is as easy as remembering red, white and blue. The red is in the frostnip category. Dr. Tullberg says you will notice red areas on your skin that will give it a nip feeling that is not severe. The white is part of the frostbite category. This will crystallize cells in your body especially in your feet. Doctor Tullberg says it feels like you are walking on glass shards. Lately, there is the blue category. There is in the severe frostbite category. Doctor Tullberg says this can cause blood to stop in areas of your body which could cause you to lose limbs, including your hands and feet.

“That just causes all kinds of havoc on your cells so that’s worse,” said Dr. Tullberg. “You want to make sure when you start rewarming, you are going to be in a place where you can continue to rewarm instantly”.

Doctor Tullberg tells me the best way to prevent frostbite and frostnip is to keep yourself covered at all times. Make sure you have gloves, hats, blankets and jackets covering every part of your body.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.