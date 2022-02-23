Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops by King Soopers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Forget the ice cream truck, this weekend people in Colorado Springs will be chasing down another food mobile that brings its own wave of smiles and nostalgia.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on its cross-country tour and its next stop is to your local King Soopers.

“If you come out and see us... you can actually take a peek inside the Wienermobile and see what it looks like,” says Taylor Gray, one of the franchise’s newest Hotdoggers, which is the term used for anyone who drives the Wienermobile.

Gray, also known as “Tasty Tay,” sat down with KKTV to talk about how she ended up driving the iconic 27-foot long hot dog, and while the company receives thousands of applications each year, you don’t need much to qualify.

“Anybody can apply to do it. The application just closed at the end of this January, but they’re going to reopen next January,” explained Tasty Tay. “As long as you have an appetite for adventure, and you are ready to meet some people, and just have a great year.”

Tasty Tay says that, every year, 12 new Hotdoggers are chosen to go to Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin for a two-week training course that includes learning how to drive the Wienermobile.

“Former Madison, Wisconsin police officers actually teach us how to drive it, which is really, really cool,” said Tasty Tay. “They help us keep our ‘buns’ safe as we’re out on the roads.”

This weekend, you can meet Tasty Tay and check out the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three separate King Soopers locations across Colorado Springs. On Thursday, it will be at 3250 Centennial Blvd. Then on Friday, catch it parked at the store on 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. Finally, on Saturday, you will find it at the King Soopers on 7915 Constitution Ave.

“If you look up ‘Where is the Wienermobile?’ you can see the exact locations of where we’ll be,” mentioned Tasty Tay.

She will also be joined by her partner, Nickaroni & Cheese, who happens to be from Trinidad in Colorado. One thing’s for sure, they’re both very excited to meet everyone.

“The smiles that we get to bring to people’s faces are just amazing.”

