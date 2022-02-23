Hundreds of flights canceled in Colorado Wednesday

DENVER (KKTV) - Hundreds of flights are canceled in Colorado Wednesday as a winter storm continues to grip the region.

According to flight tracking site Flightaware, 210 flights are canceled out of the Denver International Airport as of 12:20 p.m., and another 224 flights are delayed. In Colorado Springs, 13 flights are canceled, with no delays reported.

Colorado is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast that has plunged wind chills well below zero. It’s not alone in its misery, with other states experiencing similar wintry weather, including Dallas-Fort Worth, another major travel hub. CNN reports more than 1,000 flights across the country have been canceled Wednesday.

To check your flight at DIA, click here. Click here to check your flight out of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.