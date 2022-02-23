Advertisement

Hundreds of flights canceled in Colorado Wednesday

Stock photo
Stock photo(WAVE 3 News)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Hundreds of flights are canceled in Colorado Wednesday as a winter storm continues to grip the region.

According to flight tracking site Flightaware, 210 flights are canceled out of the Denver International Airport as of 12:20 p.m., and another 224 flights are delayed. In Colorado Springs, 13 flights are canceled, with no delays reported.

Colorado is currently in the midst of an Arctic blast that has plunged wind chills well below zero. It’s not alone in its misery, with other states experiencing similar wintry weather, including Dallas-Fort Worth, another major travel hub. CNN reports more than 1,000 flights across the country have been canceled Wednesday.

To check your flight at DIA, click here. Click here to check your flight out of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting investigation in Pueblo West 2/22/22.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation outside a Pueblo West school
Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.
WANTED: Man suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder in a small Colorado town
2.23.22
Cold temperatures and some snow
House explosion on Knox Court in Westminster on Feb. 22, 2022.
Denver-area home destroyed in explosion
How to keep your home safe and operating during extreme cold temperatures, from Colorado Springs Utilities

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Puff, puff, poof! Police remind public not to warm cars up unattended
2.23.22
Cold temperatures and some snow