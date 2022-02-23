Advertisement

Crews battle massive fire in Colorado following an explosion at townhomes on Wednesday

Townhome fire in Colorado.
Townhome fire in Colorado.(Westminster FD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were battling a massive townhome fire in Colorado on Wednesday following an explosion.

The Westminster Fire Department said there was an explosion at the Stratus Townhomes just after 1:45 p.m. The townhomes are just off Sheridan Boulevard between 88th Avenue and 80th Avenue. At about 3 p.m., the fire department announced everyone was accounted for from the townhomes. At that time, eight units had been impacted. Fire suppression efforts were still underway at 3:15 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Westminster is northwest of Denver.

