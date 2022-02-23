Advertisement

Calls to address the deadly fentanyl epidemic in Colorado increase following tragedy in Commerce City

Fentanyl graphic.
(DEA/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney in Colorado is asking for harsher penalties when it comes to crimes involving fentanyl following a recent tragedy in Commerce City.

Five people were found dead inside a Commerce City apartment on Sunday. Investigators believe the group died from an accidental overdose on fentanyl as preliminary testing and evidence suggests the five thought they were taking cocaine.

A message from 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen was sent out on Tuesday following the incident in Commerce City:

11 News reached out to the Governor’s Office following the message sent by Allen. The following response was sent by a spokesperson:

If you are dealing with drug or alcohol abuse, the SAMHSA National Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-662-4357.

