Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A certified behavior analyst accused of assaulting a child with autism in Colorado Springs was arrested in another state after he obtained his license to continue practicing.

On Tuesday, the suspect pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault.

Our 11 Call for Action Team got involved several months ago, and now his license is temporarily suspended. We found out he left Colorado and got his license reinstated in Arizona while he was under investigation by Colorado Springs Police. After the child’s mom and our Call For Action Team reached out to officials with the State of Arizona and CSPD, the suspect is now facing charges and awaiting his trial.

The suspect and his lawyer have not returned our calls.

Arrest papers state Brian Schaffer picked up the child at the Colorado Springs care facility and threw him across the room in August of 2021. The papers go on to say that Schaffer placed both hands around his neck for five seconds. The child told police he couldn’t breathe and thought he was going to die.

The owner of the facility sent 11 News the following statement on Aug. 30, 2021 before Schaffer was facing charges:

“Patient care is our first priority at Rehab For All and we have a zero tolerance policy. As mandatory reporters responsible for the care of many, we will always report any reasonable suspicion and known abuse to the police, as well as other regulatory bodies. The alleged person began employment with us this month and is no longer with our agency and after lengthy talks with all involved, we are pleased that Mom has decided to stay with our company to ensure that her son gets the best possible care.”

As 11 News was investigating the incident that happened in Colorado Springs, Schaffer went to Arizona and got his license reinstated for that state on Oct. 22, 2021. Three days later, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued a warrant for assault on an at-risk person.

Our Call For Action team reached out the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners; they told us they were unaware of the felony charges and held an emergency meeting. Online records showed Schaffer’s license in Arizona was suspended for six months and then the board will review the suspension after that.

Schaffer was eventually taken into custody in Arizona. His trial is scheduled for July 11.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.