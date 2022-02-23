2 women suspected of motor vehicle theft, 31 credit cards stolen from across Colorado recovered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two women suspected of motor vehicle theft were arrested this week in Pueblo. One of the suspects had 31 stolen credit cards in her possession, according to police.

The arrests happened on Monday after the two suspects fled from police in a stolen car.

“The female driver, later identified as 37-year-old Cristy Gonzales, was captured after a brief struggle with officers,” a post on the Pueblo Police Department’s Facebook page reads. “The female passenger, 40-year-old Christina Rodriguez, had 31 stolen credit cards belonging to different individuals from throughout the state.”

Gonzales is facing charges including motor vehicle theft, vehicle eluding, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and identity theft. Gonzales was also out on parole at the time.

Rodriguez is suspected of motor vehicle theft and identity theft.

